Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 22.8% This Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $280.81 million and approximately $37.21 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00159444 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org . The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.