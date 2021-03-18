Observer Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.47 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $54.00 million and $47.47 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Observer has traded up 98.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.05 or 0.00627452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

