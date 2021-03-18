Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £169.12 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Neill Abrams bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) per share, for a total transaction of £169.12 ($220.96).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 2,021 ($26.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,453.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,426.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.03.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCDO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,153.89 ($28.14).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.