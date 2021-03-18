Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 8.3%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shares traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $26.62. 24,339,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 21,342,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 50,356 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

