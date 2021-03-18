OceanEx Token (OCE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $562,231.00

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One OceanEx Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $562,231.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.52 or 0.00455433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00061698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00139103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00660596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00076087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Token Trading

