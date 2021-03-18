OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.18

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 3128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.