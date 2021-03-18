Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.25

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 95800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

