ODUWA Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $12,212.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,246.93 or 1.00036150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00078200 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003100 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars.

