Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $1.15 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 65.6% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.00457135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00061348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00137709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.69 or 0.00665148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00075840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

