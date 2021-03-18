Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Down 8.7%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s stock price was down 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 2,381,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,118,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $398.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.88 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,345.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 303,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 630.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 270,897 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

