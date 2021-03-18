OIN Finance (OIN) Market Cap Achieves $13.24 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $13.24 million and $530,982.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00456339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00061293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00137721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00057907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.99 or 0.00666947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00076109 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,321,819 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.