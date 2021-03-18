OKCash (OK) Market Cap Reaches $3.68 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $34,495.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,841,717 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

