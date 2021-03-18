Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Down 7% on Insider Selling

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares traded down 7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $208.20 and last traded at $209.04. 2,526,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,669,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.89.

Specifically, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,208 shares of company stock valued at $37,353,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -109.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 24.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Okta by 8.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 8.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

