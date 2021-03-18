Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Trading 7.4% Higher

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.30. 180,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 81,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $313.42 million, a P/E ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 300.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

