Omni (OMNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $824,284.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Omni has a market cap of $3.77 million and $824,284.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 28% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $6.69 or 0.00011564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.76 or 0.00346875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,177 coins and its circulating supply is 562,861 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.