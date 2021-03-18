Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of OMC opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $77.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

