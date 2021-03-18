Omnitude (ECOM) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Omnitude has a total market cap of $893,840.26 and $854,418.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omnitude has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00050638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.68 or 0.00625850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00033916 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

