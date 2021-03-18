ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Down 6.4%

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.04 and last traded at $39.14. 6,861,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 7,768,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

