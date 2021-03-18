OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock Price Down 8.1%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s stock price was down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 728,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,539,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCX shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $304.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,460,280 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,768 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 317,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.