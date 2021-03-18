Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Shares Down 5.4%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 1,249,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,808,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.
The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.
