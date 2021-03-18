Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Down 8.9%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares were down 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 19,010,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 61,364,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $231.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64,517 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is planned in the U.S.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.