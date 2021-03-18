Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ONCT. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $442.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

