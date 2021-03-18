Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) were down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 1,276,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,612,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONCT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $411.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.