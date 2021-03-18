One Stop Systems (OSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OSS opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.28 million, a P/E ratio of 198.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.