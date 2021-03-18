Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s stock price fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.22 and last traded at $60.33. 571,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 390,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,101 shares of company stock worth $11,825,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.