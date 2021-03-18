Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 125,000 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Verastem worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,337,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,944 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 841,264 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 510,549 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 17.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,589. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

