Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 525,800 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,800 shares during the period. Ocular Therapeutix makes up 17.6% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 8.58% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $134,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

OCUL traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 12,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

