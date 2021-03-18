Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Five Prime Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,253,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FPRX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 190,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 4.40.

FPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.