Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 115,000 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,957,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,637. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

