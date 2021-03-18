Opaleye Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 120.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Sutro Biopharma comprises about 0.9% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Sutro Biopharma worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,103. The company has a market capitalization of $941.55 million, a PE ratio of -266.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

