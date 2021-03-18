Opaleye Management Inc. Boosts Stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,933 shares during the quarter. TRACON Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.8% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 18.40% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $29,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,063.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 496,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,992.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,029,568 shares of company stock worth $9,117,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 1,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,697. The firm has a market cap of $144.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

