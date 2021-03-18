Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 22,200 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Vaxcyte makes up about 1.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Vaxcyte worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCVX traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,592. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $113,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,360.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $433,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,401 shares of company stock worth $13,565,984.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

