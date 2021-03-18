Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 352,800 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Merus worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,627. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $704.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.