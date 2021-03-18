Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 374,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 179.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the period. Cytokinetics accounts for approximately 1.6% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Cytokinetics worth $12,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 739,228 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,155,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,547,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,538. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $240,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $219,393.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at $610,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,329 shares of company stock worth $1,173,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.