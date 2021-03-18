Opaleye Management Inc. Buys New Position in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Sierra Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $219.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

