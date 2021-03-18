Opaleye Management Inc. Cuts Position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 999,000 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Aptose Biosciences worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 128,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,400,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 527,501 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $349.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

