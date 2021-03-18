Opaleye Management Inc. Cuts Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Opaleye Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,400 shares during the quarter. MacroGenics makes up 1.1% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of MacroGenics worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 99.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In other MacroGenics news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGNX stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $31.13. 9,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $32.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.