Opaleye Management Inc. Grows Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 154.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $163,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNCE stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $6.15. 3,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,277. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $44,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $97,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

