Opaleye Management Inc. Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Fortress Biotech makes up about 1.6% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 4.15% of Fortress Biotech worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

NASDAQ FBIO remained flat at $$4.12 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $386.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

