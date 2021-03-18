Opaleye Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 213,873 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 1.58% of ContraFect worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ContraFect by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 77.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ContraFect by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ContraFect by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 97,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $149.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect Co. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

