Opaleye Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of ESSA Pharma worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPIX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

