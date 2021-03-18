Opaleye Management Inc. Increases Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Chimerix makes up 2.5% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 6.32% of Chimerix worth $19,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,680. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $861.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

