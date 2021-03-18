Opaleye Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Eton Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 4.3% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 16.68% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $32,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETON. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,423. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $198.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

