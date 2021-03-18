Opaleye Management Inc. Makes New $6.76 Million Investment in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 959,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Tricida at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Tricida by 106.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of TCDA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,699. The firm has a market cap of $264.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 16,690 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $123,339.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,298.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,179 shares of company stock valued at $378,092. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.