Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000. Protagonist Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.9% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.86. 4,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. Research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

