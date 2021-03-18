Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 113,900 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,900 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,334. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

