Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 363,700 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,700 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $111,729.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,992.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,818 shares of company stock valued at $325,027. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

FULC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 1,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,234. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $402.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

