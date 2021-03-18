Opaleye Management Inc. Takes $5.56 Million Position in Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 4.23% of Sio Gene Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sio Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

SIOX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,620. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $129.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

