Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Reaches $1.41 on Top Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00051193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.09 or 0.00627431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00034325 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

