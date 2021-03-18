Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Trading Down 5.9%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.35 and last traded at $37.79. 1,028,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,034,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPRO. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

